Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 105 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 78,377 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after buying an additional 102,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after buying an additional 98,563 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 566,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,744,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.45. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $590.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LECO. Barclays raised Lincoln Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Longbow Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $488,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,350.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas S. Lance sold 3,560 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $332,432.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,413 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

