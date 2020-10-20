Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 195 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Fiserv by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $12,301,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 59.8% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,040,000 shares of company stock worth $494,123,200. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

