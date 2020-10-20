Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for approximately 1.3% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,279,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,580,000 after acquiring an additional 70,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,892,000 after purchasing an additional 664,233 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,481,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,642,000 after buying an additional 560,286 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,919,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,662,000 after buying an additional 692,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,172,000 after acquiring an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.87. 9,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,769. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

