Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 405 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in CVS Health by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,518,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,189,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 296.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,410,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,974 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 513.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,940,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,156,370 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,312,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 59,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,080. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.29.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

