Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 535 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.86% of Wayside Technology Group worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.25. 4,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 2.10%.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

