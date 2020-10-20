Albert D Mason Inc. Purchases 79 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $47,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

FB stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $263.71. The company had a trading volume of 400,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452,248. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.76. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $744.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total transaction of $118,278.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,334.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,829 shares of company stock worth $9,372,570. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

