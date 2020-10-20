Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3,150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.31. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.92 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.79.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.