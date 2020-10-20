Albert D Mason Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up about 1.7% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in McDonald's by 4.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in McDonald's by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald's by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald's by 28.5% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 44.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.50. The company had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,350. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.04. The firm has a market cap of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McDonald's Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. SVB Leerink started coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

