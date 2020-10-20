Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 2,235 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Albert D Mason Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,302,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 438,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,890,000 after acquiring an additional 33,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.21. 6,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,181. The stock has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $226.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total value of $315,377.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

