Albertsons Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 6,181 call options on the company. This is an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 3,863 call options.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

In other Albertsons Companies news, CEO Vivek Sankaran acquired 25,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $368,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $107,707.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,740.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,180,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,662,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,078,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,547,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. 218,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,333. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 billion. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.