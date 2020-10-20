Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALDX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.36.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.20. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $8.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.52, a current ratio of 14.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $307.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 148,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

