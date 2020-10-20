AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 266,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. 1,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,961. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $871.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after buying an additional 334,010 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 2.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 463,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 242,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BofA Securities raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

