Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ALMTF stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

