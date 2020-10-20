Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Regent Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.1% of Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after buying an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,113,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,521.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,443.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total transaction of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,703.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

