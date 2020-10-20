Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,302.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after acquiring an additional 585,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after acquiring an additional 340,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after acquiring an additional 337,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after acquiring an additional 225,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 39.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after acquiring an additional 141,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,975.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,043.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,521.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,443.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.