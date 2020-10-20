Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.0% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,515.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,439.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

