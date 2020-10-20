Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,515.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,439.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

