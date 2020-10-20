Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,620,126,000 after buying an additional 623,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $475,176,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,098,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,873,000 after buying an additional 239,445 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,526.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,726.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,515.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,439.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,679.91.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

