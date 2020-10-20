Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,040.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

