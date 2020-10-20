Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 21,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,955.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,679.91.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,529.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,040.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,515.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,439.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.