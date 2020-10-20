Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,703.33.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,534.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,043.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,521.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,443.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.