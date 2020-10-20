Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 million.

Shares of PINE opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

