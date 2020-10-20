American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 15th total of 365,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.21. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,898. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $82.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,547.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Insiders sold 60,367 shares of company stock worth $2,048,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in American Public Education by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 114,031 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,575,000. State Street Corp grew its position in American Public Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.