American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the September 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AREC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Maxim Group lowered American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Get American Resources alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 1,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,605. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $51.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -1.25. American Resources has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $4.93.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Resources stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 105,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of American Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.