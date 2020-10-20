Amphenol (APH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.84-0.86 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.84-0.86 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APH opened at $113.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $116.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.18.

In other news, VP Martin Booker sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $4,595,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,200 shares of company stock worth $21,254,901 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

