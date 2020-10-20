Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $122.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.