Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to Announce $0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Open Lending.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Open Lending from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Open Lending from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ:LPRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.13. 704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,080. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Open Lending (LPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.