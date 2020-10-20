Analysts Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $2.78 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.87. AbbVie posted earnings of $2.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $84.06. 55,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,717,286. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

