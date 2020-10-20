Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.49. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BofA Securities upgraded At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on At Home Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

In related news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Francis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 344,474 shares valued at $7,359,228. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter valued at $379,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in At Home Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 512,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in At Home Group by 876.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 540,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 484,736 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in At Home Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

