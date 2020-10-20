Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $1.04. Medpace posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,656. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.02. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 63,968 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $6,945,645.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,605,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,800,412.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 968,187 shares of company stock worth $117,278,127 in the last ninety days. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,224,000 after purchasing an additional 270,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 80,819 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

