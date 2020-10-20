Analysts Set Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Price Target at $13.33

Shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fluidigm by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 411,507 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluidigm by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 68,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,869. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fluidigm has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $509.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.98 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fluidigm will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.