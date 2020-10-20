Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $131.24

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.64.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $100,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,354.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 173,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 28.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 245,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,871,000 after buying an additional 54,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.97. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

