Analysts Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Target Price at GBX 1,819.46

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,819.46 ($23.77).

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities raised their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,760 ($22.99) to GBX 1,840 ($24.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,730 ($22.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,388 ($18.13). The stock had a trading volume of 2,406,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,469.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,575.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11403.5791048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

