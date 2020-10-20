Analysts Set Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Price Target at $45.67

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after purchasing an additional 107,925 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFIX stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $658.12 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.83. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.80 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

