Analysts Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) PT at C$4.13

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE:POU traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.44. 198,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,401. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.81 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98. The company has a market cap of $326.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.60.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU.TO) (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$116.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post -0.7447773 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

