Analyzing Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Entergy (OTCMKTS:ETR)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) and Entergy (NYSE:ETR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Entergy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.74 $504.25 million N/A N/A Entergy $10.88 billion 1.94 $1.26 billion $5.40 19.51

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Entergy pays an annual dividend of $3.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Entergy pays out 68.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Entergy has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Entergy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A Entergy 0 4 10 0 2.71

Entergy has a consensus price target of $116.29, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Entergy is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and Entergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 17.67% 16.72% 7.78% Entergy 11.95% 11.36% 2.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Entergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Entergy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entergy has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. Its Entergy Wholesale Commodities segment engages in the ownership, operation, and decommissioning of nuclear power plants located in the northern United States; sale of electric power to wholesale customers; provision of services to other nuclear power plant owners; and owning interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers. This segment sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 30,000 megawatts (MW) of electric generating capacity, including approximately 9,000 MW of nuclear power. The company delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1949 and is based in New Orleans, Louisiana.

