Analyzing IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) & Hanger (NASDAQ:HNGR)

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) and IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Hanger alerts:

This table compares Hanger and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanger 3.79% 80,707.43% 3.42% IMAC -46.65% -85.82% -31.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Hanger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Hanger shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of IMAC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hanger has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMAC has a beta of -3.18, indicating that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hanger and IMAC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanger 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 1 1 0 2.50

IMAC has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 475.96%. Given IMAC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMAC is more favorable than Hanger.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanger and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanger $1.10 billion 0.62 $27.52 million $0.90 19.89 IMAC $15.13 million 0.61 -$6.50 million N/A N/A

Hanger has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Summary

Hanger beats IMAC on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc. provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and provides payor network contracting services to other O&P providers. The Products & Services segment procures and distributes O&P parts, componentry, and devices to independent O&P providers; and develops specialized rehabilitation technologies and provides evidence-based clinical programs for post-acute rehabilitation to patients at approximately 4,000 skilled nursing and post-acute providers. This segment also manufactures and sells therapeutic footwear for diabetic patients in the podiatric market. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 701 patient care clinics, and 111 satellite locations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Hanger Orthopedic Group, Inc. and changed its name to Hanger, Inc. in June 2012. Hanger, Inc. was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. provides orthopedic therapies through a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of March 26, 2020, the company owned or managed 14 outpatient clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, and Illinois. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.