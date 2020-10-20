Analyzing Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) & Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI)

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Incyte and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Incyte 0 10 13 0 2.57 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Incyte currently has a consensus target price of $103.95, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Incyte’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Incyte is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Incyte and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Incyte $2.16 billion 8.89 $446.91 million $2.23 39.35 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Incyte has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Incyte and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Incyte -8.00% -8.06% -5.94% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -268.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Incyte shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Incyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Incyte beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Its clinical stage products include ruxolitinib, a drug in Phase III clinical trial for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host-diseases (GVHD); and Phase II trial for the treatment of essential thrombocythemia and refractory myelofibrosis. In addition, the company engages in the development of itacitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat naïve acute and chronic GVHD, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and pemigatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 myeloproliferative syndrome, as well as a pivotal program for solid tumors with driver activations of FGF/FGFR. Further, it is involved in developing INCMGA0012 that is in Phase II clinical trials for MSI-high endometrial cancer, merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer. Additionally, the company develops Parsaclisib, which is in Phase II clinical trial for follicular lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, and mantel cell lymphoma. It has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; MacroGenics, Inc.; Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Innovent Biologics, Inc., as well as BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. for treating cancer. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.