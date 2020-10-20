ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 15.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 11.3% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 162,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,957,129. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 74.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

