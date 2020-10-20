ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.75.

Shares of ANSS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $336.48. 4,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,048. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.30.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

