Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Short Interest Update

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 997,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

NASDAQ ATEX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. Anterix has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATEX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $417,904.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,684.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $364,759.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

