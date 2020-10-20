Anyswap 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.49 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00004843 BTC on major exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $3.49 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00243105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00087379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00033734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.01324178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00149779 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,747,261 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.