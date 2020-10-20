Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.14.

APLS stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 1,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,096,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 37,561 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $9,582,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

