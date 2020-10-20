Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.22.

Get Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) alerts:

Shares of APHA opened at C$6.13 on Friday. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

About Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.