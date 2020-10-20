Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $7.73. Aptinyx shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1,356,703 shares.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,764.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.15%. Analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Aptinyx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aptinyx by 2,549.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

