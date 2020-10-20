Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.84.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.57. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 798.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

