ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Short Interest Update

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the September 15th total of 920,600 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCB. BidaskClub raised shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

Shares of ARCB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.21. 241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,052. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89. ArcBest has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $834.85 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $627.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the third quarter worth $367,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $547,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

