Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Gap Up to $5.49

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.98. Ardelyx shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 701 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

The firm has a market cap of $488.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. Research analysts predict that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 50,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $286,026.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 266,221 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Ardelyx by 77.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 258,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ardelyx by 460.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 559,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,607,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 451,958 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

