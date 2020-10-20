Arepacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00 (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $21,764.62 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050021 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,021,021 coins. The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.