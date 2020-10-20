Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 194,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 32.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 26.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 53.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,868. Arrow Financial has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AROW. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrow Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

